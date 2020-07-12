When Vikings and Assassins Meet: Watch Us Play 20 Minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In 869 CE Danish Vikings conquered the Kingdom of East Anglia in what is now England. In 2020 you’ll be able to help unite the Danes and Anglo-Saxons of East Anglia against a common enemy in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest installment of Ubisoft’s cryptohistorical action game will be out later this year, but Paste’s gaming editor Garrett Martin played a few hours of a very unfinished version last week. Here’s the result: a video that explores what the game has to offer, and that examines how Viking culture and the Assassin’s Creed formula impact each other in Valhalla. Check it out, and if you want to see a few more screenshots, you can find them below the video embed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 17. It will also be out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this year.