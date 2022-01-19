Banjo-Kazooie Talon Trots Home to Switch Online

Grab your honeycombs and prepare your anthropomorphic behinds because the classic N64 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie returns to Nintendo consoles on Jan. 20 thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass.

Rare’s iconic bear and bird duo last graced Nintendo consoles when Banjo-Tooie launched in 2000, only a few years before Microsoft would swoop in and purchase the British developer wholesale. Although the most recent game in the series, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts, has its fans, faithful players have long clamored for a return to the series roots.

Back in its heyday, the Banjo-Kazooie series rivaled Nintendo’s Italian plumber in terms of both charm and design. Collect jiggys and music notes while platforming your way through the chills of Freezeezy Peak and trek through the iconic Mumbo’s Mountain on a journey through Gruntilda the Rhyming Witch’s lair to save Banjo’s younger sister, Tooty.

If you feel the itch for an old-style collectathon that oozes charm and wit, now is the best time to jump back to Spiral Mountain. The portable nature of the Switch promises a new way to play the game as well, although you are limited by the online services’ reliance on wifi.

We exist in a somewhat Bearenissance currently, as the dynamic duo joined the fighting ranks of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate back in 2019. And with ports also available thanks to the 2015 collection Rare Replay, there are more ways than ever to experience this game.

It may be a dream but if we all play again and collect enough Mumbo tokens and jiggys and music notes maybe there will be hope for the fabled Banjo-Threeie. If not, it feels wonderful to welcome Banjo, Kazooie, Grunty and Bottles (can’t forget about him) back home. It’s been too long.