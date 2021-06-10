The Battling Continues with Battlefield 2042, and This Time Your Enemies Include the Weather

Earlier this week EA announced Battlefield 2042 and released a trailer, featuring near-future settings with rapidly changing circumstances and constant chaos. The first-person shooter game is set to release on Oct. 22 on the Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4.

Maps will support 128 players and offer a number of elements, including dramatic weather changes as seen in the trailer, with a tornado barreling through high-rise buildings and engulfing soldiers in its path. The map will max out at 64 players on the Xbox One and Playstation 4.

The maps look to be the standout feature of this game, with the game set in 2042, with the United States and Russia on the brink of war. These shifts in power are a result of these dramatic weather changes, forcing people to fight for resources. Players fight to define the future and set the course history.

Unlike previous Battlefield games, this version will focus specifically on multiplayer gameplay, with no campaign mode or battle royale. EA DICE has confirmed that the game will have three different multiplayer modes, including an “All-Out Warfare” mode similar to previous Battlefield games that features varying win conditions, and a “Hazard Zone” mode that will be a squad-based game. This game is aimed specifically at those wishing for a new multiplayer experience, although it is clear that the lack of campaign mode and battle royale is stirring up some debate.

There will be a Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal on June 13, as well as more information on the third multiplayer mode at EA Play Live on July 22. Check out the reveal trailer for the game below.