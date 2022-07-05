The Best Game Deals in the Nintendo Switch's Big Ol' Super Sale

You don’t have long to save during the Nintendo Switch’s Big Ol’ Super Sale; the summer sales fest comes to an end tomorrow night, Wednesday July 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. That gives you about a day and a half to capitalize on all these bargains. If you’re overwhelmed by all the choices, let Paste help you out: we can guide you to the best deals and discounts currently available on Nintendo’s smash hit console. Whether you’re looking for big name Nintendo classics or the best independent games, the Switch’s Big Ol’ Super Sale has you covered—and so does this list. You can find the full list of games for sale through the Switch eShop, or at Nintendo’s website.

Nintendo’s own games rarely go on sale. They know people will always be willing to pay a premium for beloved series like Zelda or Mario, and for other games from the most consistently high-quality game studio the industry has ever known. So the fact that a handful of Nintendo’s own Switch releases are on sale right now is notable. They’re all going for $41.99, which is 30% off their standard full retail price of $59.99. The biggest name of the bunch is Super Mario Odyssey; 2017’s hit is still the most recent full “mainline” Mario game, and in every way is a worthy successor to games like Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 64. Also on sale are the amazing toy box construction set Super Mario Maker 2, the beefed up Switch remake of the Game Boy’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, rhythmic RPG Paper Mario: The Origami King, the definitive deluxe addition of the Wii U’s Pikmin 3, and the rerelease of 2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. All are $41.99, the cheapest you’ll find them, at least through Nintendo’s official Switch eShop.

One of the newest games on sale right now is also one of our best reviewed of the year so far. In his review from April, Charlie Wacholz calls Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga a “heartfelt love letter” to the iconic movies, with enough updates to the basic Lego formula to make it feel like a genuinely new and necessary continuation of the franchise. The Lego games have always been high on charm—with their cute characters and irreverent attitude they’re like the videogame equivalent of a sugar rush—but Skywalker Saga gives you a bit more to sink your teeth into. At $44.99, it’s 25%; not bad for a game that came out in April.

I don’t think it’s possible to praise Hades too highly. Believe me: we’ve tried. Supergiant’s roguelite was our pick for the best game of 2020, and its stellar combination of story and action remains one of the medium’s high points. Um, we love this game. It’s currently $14.99 on the Switch, which is $10 less than its usual price, for a savings of 40%. And that, my friend, is a bargain.

Hades isn’t the only recent success from an independent studio or smaller development team that’s currently on sale on the Switch. At a price of $12.99, Death’s Door, which combines some of the best aspects of the Zelda and Souls games with a folkloric sensibility straight out of Studio Ghibli, is 35% off. Loop Hero is a potentially never-ending role-playing game where you play cards from your deck to overcome different challenges inside a dungeon; it’s currently 30% off, coming in at $10.49. Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a sad, adorable, and ultimately inspiring puzzler about the weight and power of creativity, is also 30% off, with a price of $13.99. You can also find Unpacking, a clever puzzle game where moving from one home to the next colors in the details of a character’s life, for $15.99—a savings of 20%.

You’ll find far more deals during the Switch’s Big Ol’ Super Sale, but act fast—it wraps up tomorrow night at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here’s the full list of deals, and find it all for immediate purchase and download in the Switch’s eSho.

Senior editor Garrett Martin writes about videogames, comedy, travel, theme parks, wrestling, and anything else that gets in his way. He’s on Twitter @grmartin.