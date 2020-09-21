BlizzCon Will Return as BlizzConline in February 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that their annual convention, Blizzcon, will be held in an all-digital format from Feb. 19-20, 2021

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “We still have a lot of planning to do, and it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun”

Blizzard cancelled this year’s Blizzcon in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event typically consists of new game announcements, demos and esports events like the Overwatch World Cup and Hearthstone Global Finals.

Blizzard also announced a series of Community Showcase events for BlizzConline next year. Among these events are a Cosplay Exhibition and Contest, Art Contest, Digital Storytelling Contest, Talent Spotlight and March of the Murlocs parade.

Submissions for these community events and contests are open and close Jan. 4, 2021.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.