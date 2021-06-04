2K Reportedly Making a Marvel XCOM Game and Borderlands Spinoff, Per Leak

According to a leaked game list posted on Reddit yesterday, game publisher 2K is reportedly preparing to announce a collection of new titles. The post was confirmed by journalist Jason Schreier on Twitter and in an article from Video Games Chronicle.

The leak includes a list of four possible new games, including a Borderlands spin-off and a Marvel turn-based action game. The Marvel game is reportedly similar in style to XCOM, and is being worked on by XCOM studio Firaxis. The Borderlands spin-off is rumored to be titled Wonderlands and feature Tiny Tina.

This possible Borderlands leak arrives just a few weeks after Take-Two Interactive announced a new franchise from Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. The franchise is set to arrive sometime before April 2022.

The other games listed include NBA 2k22, claiming that Dirk Nowitzki will be the cover athlete this year, and a new action game described as “Cthulhu meets Saints Row.”

This list arrives shortly before E3, and many are speculating whether or not some of these titles will be announced at the event. The E3 schedule revealed that Gearbox Entertainment will be hosting a press conference on June 12, and there will be a Take-Two panel discussion on June 14.

E3 will virtually take place from June 12-15 and will include a number of press conferences, panels, showcases and more throughout the event.