New Images Reveal the Borderlands Movie Characters in Silhouette Form

The Borderlands film Twitter account posted a collection of new images yesterday showing silhouetted versions of the characters, following a similarly styled Lilith image that was posted a few days earlier on June 1. The collection features images of Roland, Patricia Tannis, Tiny Tina, Krieg and CL4P-TP (aka Claptrap).

Jamie Lee Curtis, who will be portraying Patricia Tannis, posted a new silhouette image today on her Twitter account featuring all of the characters we’ve seen lined up next to one another.

The Borderlands movie features Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina and Florian Munteanu as Krieg. The movie will also include an original character played by Haley Bennett.

The movie is directed by Eli Roth (The House with a Clock in Its Walls) and written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). Originally announced in 2015 and then again in 2020, Borderlands is now set to release sometime in 2022.

Gearbox Software has teamed up with Lionsgate Films to help bring the movie to life, and includes both Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, as executive producers on the film.

Borderlands is an action role-play first-person shooter game originally released in 2009, created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. The franchise’s most recently released Borderlands 3 in 2019. It is unclear if the story will relate specifically to the previous games or take the plot in a new direction, but there is a lot to look forward to for Borderlands fans.