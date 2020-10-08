Bugsnax Goes Gold, Gets Release Date, New Voice Actor Reveal Trailer

Get your nets (and stomachs) ready because the questionably cute Bugsnax has received its launch date. Developer Young Horses announced on Thursday that their latest game has gone gold and will be releasing on Nov. 12 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Bugsnax centers on the player’s arrival to Snaktooth Island, home of snack-bug hybrids, at the invitation of the explorer, Elizabeth Megafig. On the island, you discover Megafig nowhere to be found and her followers scattered across the land. It’s up to the player to solve the mystery of Snaktooth Island and collect a bunch of tasty Bugsnax to eat.

Young Horses also announced their full lineup of voice actors for the game. The cast includes the likes of Sam Reigel from Critical Role and Fred Tatasciore from Overwatch.

“We were overjoyed (and overwhelmed) to get thousands of auditions, hundreds per character,” said Kevin Zuhn, Creative Director at Young Horses, in a blog post. “After weeks of re-listening, and passionate internal debates (our usual process), we arrived at our awesome cast. We’re thrilled to be working with them.”

The team also released a voice actor cast reveal trailer, you can check it out below.

