Bugsnax Will Be Free to PS Plus Members on PlayStation 5

Bugsnax, that game with the half-bugs-half-snack critters and an absolutely choice theme song, is set to release on Nov. 12. For those of you who managed to snag a PlayStation 5 before they sold out and are PS Plus members, you’ll be able to play Bugsnax on release day for free.

John Murphy, Gameplay Designer at Young Horse, announced the game’s availability to PS Plus members in a blog post on Wednesday, saying that the game will be available to members until Jan. 4, 2021. Bugsnax will be joined by Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for November’s PS Plus free games.

If you’re still a little fuzzy on what Bugsnax is about (other than bumping it to Kero Kero Bonito, of course), Murphy also went into more detail on the game.

“Bugsnax is a first-person, narrative-driven adventure that has you setting off to the mysterious Snaktooth Island in search of the truth behind the tasty creatures known as Bugsnax As a journalist hungry for that next big scoop, you accept the invitation to the island from the intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, who has now gone missing! But you’re not alone. Fuzzy and eccentric pioneers known as Grumpuses have also followed Elizabert in search of Bugsnax, and have created the cozy settlement of Snaxburg. Capture and discover Bugsnax, make new friends, find Elizabert, and maybe you’ll get that big breakthrough story you’ve been after,” Murphy wrote.

Still not getting it? Don’t worry, there’s a new trailer (featuring, you guessed it, Kero Kero Bonito) below for you to glue those eyeballs to.