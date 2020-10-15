Burger King and Taco Bell Unexpectedly Join the Console Wars with Competing Sweepstakes

Two fast food rivals have joined in on the console war on opposing sides. Both Burger King and Taco Bell are hosting sweepstakes for customers, giving them a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively.

Burger King has set aside 1,000 PlayStation 5 consoles for their sweepstakes. In addition, 2,000 copies of both Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls, 1,000 digital codes for PlayStation Now, and a bunch of free food items are also up for grabs.

Every $5 purchase through the Burger King app, and $5 purchase from physical locations entered into the app, will net you one entry. No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes though, but the free route does require the entrant to physically mail in their entry. Burger King’s sweepstakes is ending on Oct. 23.

Burger King’s Twitter previously sent out a cryptic video showing the King himself opening and closing a large bag, with a blue light shining through and jingle playing each time he did so. A retweet of the video from the official PlayStation account sparked rumors that this jingle was the PlayStation 5 startup noise, a rumor that has since been confirmed via a video on the PlayStation 5 user experience.

Taco Bell has sided with Microsoft for its new generation, and will be giving away 20 Xbox Series X bundles in their sweepstakes. The bundle includes an Xbox Series X and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In addition, 400 $5 Taco Bell gift cards and 80 three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are in the mix.

Buying a medium or large drink from Taco Bell gives one code, which can be entered on the sweepstakes website for one entry. Codes can also be earned through Taco Bell App Challenges, main-in code requests, online code requests and fire drill events. Three non-unique codes — SX7YR97XYV96, SX7V936NBPP9, SX7NLYZNHCZ6 — may be used by players each day. Taco Bell is also giving customers a bit longer to get in on the action, and their sweepstakes will end on Nov. 4.

