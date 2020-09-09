Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal Trailer Dropped

Treyarch has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, showing off the game’s multiplayer as well as announcing an Open Beta starting on Oct. 8 for PS4 players and Oct. 15 for Xbox and PC players

The trailer begins with spliced speeches between an American and Russian fighter, both talking about how their elite team is the only thing holding the world in balance. The trailer then shifts to showing these teams in combat against each other.

Skirmishes are on full display from maps like Miami to the Atlantic Ocean. The trailer makes a point of showing custom vehicles for every place such as dune buggies for Angola and snowmobiles for Uzbekistan.

There’s a lot of vehicles in the trailer, with motorcycles darting around tanks and helicopters engaging ground targets. At one point, a character dove underwater to avoid an exploding jet ski, suggesting that this Call of Duty will have a heavy focus on vertical maneuvering.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez_.