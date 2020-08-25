Call Of Duty Season Five Reloaded Is Here With New Olympics Themed Trials

An updated version of the fifth season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone released on Monday, offering players a chance to compete in Olympics themed trials, play new game modes, and more.

The Olympics themed trials, Games of Summer, will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, allowing both Modern Warfare and Warzone players to compete in single player trials. Players can earn rewards like custom skins and xp tokens for themselves, and also earn points for their country by reaching set goals in the trials. At the end of the event, the country with the most points — weighted by total participants per country — will be crowned the winner of the Games of Summer, and the participants will reap the rewards.

Outside of the Games of Summer, Warzone is getting a hefty content update. A new gamemode, King Slayer, is now available for players to try out. This team deathmatch mode takes the collapsing circle mechanic found in most battle royales and switches it to a set circle that travels across the map. Players must remain in the circle white engaging the enemy team, and can earn additional points and kill streaks by eliminating top scoring players.

The gunfight tournament is returning, allowing players to go head-to-head with each other for a chance at XP and high tier cosmetic rewards. The gunfight tournament will be open to free players from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

Modern Warfare aren’t being left out in the new content spread, with the Ground War mode getting a new variant. Ground War Reinforce sees three flags in the center of the map for the taking, collect all three and your team wins.

Lastly, a new spaghetti western themed gunslinger is coming as the latest operator. Sergio “Morte” Sulla from Sicily will be making his way to the fight later in this update.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.