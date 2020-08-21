New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Teases Campaign Story, Announces Worldwide Reveal date

Treyarch released the first teaser trailer for the new 2020 Call of Duty title, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on their Youtube channel today. It officially reveals the setting of the new title to be the cold war era, and slates Aug. 26 for a worldwide reveal of the game.

A weeklong easter egg hunt in Call of Duty: Warzone featuring numerous cryptic clues culminated with the discovery of an unlisted Youtube trailer, which became listed today.

The trailer begins with an old television placed in the center of the frame, playing an interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov as he warns of the Soviet Union’s intentions of infiltrating the U.S. government over a period of multiple years.

“This is what will happen in the United States if you allow all the schmucks to put a big brother government in Washington D.C., who will promise lots of things, never mind whether the promises are fulfilled or not,” Bezmenov says.

While the game is based on real events, the extent to which the game will take place in reality is still unknown. Bezmenov warned the U.S. of an unknown Soviet agent code-named “Perseus” who had infiltrated the U.S. government to carry out this multi year destabilization effort, however this claim could never be verified as Perseus was never found.

The trailer ends with an ominous warning on screen, “Know Your History, Or Be Doomed To Repeat It” along with closing words by Bezmenov, “the disaster is coming closer and closer, the danger is real.”

Just what kind of danger players will face is expected to be announced at the worldwide reveal. Until then, you can check out the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer below.

