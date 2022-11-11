Remedy Announces Control 2

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed Control 2 is on the way and that they’ve entered a deal to co-develop and co-publish the project with 505 Games. Game Director Mikael Kasurinen wrote in a statement, “With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.”

In an investor report, Remedy gave additional details, such as how its initial budget is set at about around $51.6 million, which is larger than that of the first title, and that they will retain ownership of the game’s intellectual property. They also announced it is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and is still only in the concept stage. Perhaps most notably, they point out how development will be “equally split between 505 Games and Remedy,” meaning it will not be an entirely in-house project. This arrangement makes sense as Remedy, a 320-person studio, is currently also working on Alan Wake 2, remakes of the first two Max Payne entries, and two untitled projects for 505 Games and Tencent, respectively.

The Finnish developer has created many beloved projects over the years that channel the odd, cribbing on Twin Peaks and other weird fiction like the work of Stephen King, House of Leaves, and VanderMeer’s Southern Reach Trilogy. Embodying these influences, Control tells the story of the Oldest House, a brutalist government building beset by supernatural phenomena. Originally released in 2019, it sold over 3 million copies amidst widespread acclaim, and was considered the best game of the year by Paste.