Remedy Announces Control: Ultimate Edition, Coming to PC, Current and Next-Gen Systems

Remedy Entertainment’s Control was a hit when it launched last year, winning multiple “Game of the Year” awards from various outlets, including Paste.

Now, if you haven’t yet tried it out or want to experience it again, the team is releasing Control: Ultimate Edition on current and next-gen consoles, as well as PC. The PC version will launch digitally later this month, also making Control’s debut on Steam as it had previously been a timed Epic Game Store exclusive. Oddly enough, nobody has announced how much the edition will cost yet, nor if this means the original $59.99 game will get a price cut.

As detailed on publisher 505 Games’ blog, the new edition of the game will include all expansions and DLC, including the upcoming AWE Expansion. Those who purchase Control: Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, respectively. However, those owning the launch version of Control won’t have the same option to upgrade to a next-gen version of the game, which is a particular bummer due to how poorly the game runs on base versions of current-generation hardware.

Control: Ultimate Edition launches digitally on PC, both for Steam and the Epic Game Store, on Aug. 27, the same day as the launch of its final DLC, The AWE Expansion. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will release in late 2020 both digitally and physically, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will only release digitally, with physical versions coming in early 2021. It’s a bit of a confusing roadmap, but apparently 505 Games ran into some production issues thanks to COVID-19.

Control is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and is available as part of the subscription service PlayStation Now until Aug. 31. For more on the game, check out our review of its first DLC expansion, The Foundation.