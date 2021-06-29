Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games to Create Control Spin-Off

Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games have rejoined forces to create a multiplayer spin-off version of Control. The game is set to take place in the world that began in the original game, and will be co-published and developed by the two companies.

Released in 2019, the action-adventure game Control focuses on a secret U.S. government agency called the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) that deals with things outside of our laws of reality. The game was followed by two expansions, with the first one, The Foundation, being released in March 2020. The second expansion, titled AWE, was a crossover with Remedy Entertainment’s previous game Alan Wake and was released in August 2020.

Remedy Entertainment is known for their single-player games, and this multiplayer spin-off will be a big change for the developer. While there is currently very little information on the spin-off itself, Remedy Entertainment stated that they “have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game.”

While this is the only information we will be getting for now, there is a lot to look forward to in the near future, according to Control Game Director Mikael Kasurinen.

“It is going to be a long time before we show off these projects. I’m going back to the lab for a while, but don’t worry, there are other Remedy experiences coming from our studio that I know you will love,” Kasurinen said.