After 22 Years, Crash Is Back in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Launching in October

Oh hey, there’s another Crash Bandicoot game on the way. Congratulations, ‘90s kids.

The reveal trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4 shows not only the titular Bandicoot, but his sister Coco and even his nemesis Doctor Neo Cortex joining as playable characters. It promises new powers, worlds and “N. Sanity,” whatever that is.

Activision’s development team Toys for Bob is working on the title, and it seems like a good fit. The team worked on 2017’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which received praise for updating the beloved PlayStation platformers to the modern era. The 2019 remake of 1999’s Crash Team Racing, renamed Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, was instead handled by Call of Duty developer Beenox.

Originally developed by Naughty Dog, now known for its Uncharted and The Last of Us games, and owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the bandicoot’s rights were sold to Vivendi Games in 2000. Vivendi would then go defunct and merge with Activision Blizzard in 2008, giving the publisher rights to the bandicoot’s legacy. After so many legal and financial complications, it’s impressive a sequel was ever able to be made at all, even if it took 22 years.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and supposedly Xbox Series X on Oct. 2, although we don’t know if that last console will even be out by then. There’s currently no word on PlayStation 5, PC or Switch ports, although the N. Sane Trilogy eventually made it the last two platforms in 2018.