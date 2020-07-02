Crytek Delays Crysis Remastered Release Date before It’s Even Officially Announced

After its trailer leaked, Crysis Remastered’s official trailer and release date have been delayed due to negative backlash.

The game aims to update the 2007 first-person shooter Crysis for modern platforms. To the uninitiated, the leaked trailer doesn’t look too bad, but seeing as the game was one of the most visually impressive games at launch on high-end PCs, the remastered visuals aren’t much of a jump. Then, people on the internet did what they do best and complained a whole bunch about it.

In response, Cytek, the developer behind both the original and remastered Crysis, decided not only to delay the planned release date of July 23 by “a few weeks,” but also to delay the actual trailer by a few weeks as well. It’s unclear how much the team can improve the game’s graphical fidelity in such a short timeframe, but it’ll certainly be fascinating to see.

“Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that,” Crytek stated on Twitter. “We hope you understand what we’re up to — and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements.”

If Crytek meets its ambitious deadline, the trailer should launch somewhere around late July, while the game would launch sometime in August. Crysis Remastered will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, while the original game will be ported to Switch at around the same time.