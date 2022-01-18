The Cuphead Show Brings The Mischievous Mugs to Life Next Month

Cupheadheads rejoice! Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming The Cuphead Show, which launches on the service on Feb. 18. The release of the show is perfectly timed, as the long-awaited Delicious Last Course story DLC was re-announced for June 30.

Based on Studio MDHR’s 2017 runaway success Cuphead, The Cuphead Show is described as a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.”

Judging by the trailer, the conniving chalices will get into their fair share of trouble. Fans of the game will recognize a few bosses from the game as characters in the show—Ribby and Croaks, King Dice, and the dastardly Devil all make appearances.

Speaking of appearances, the TV show looks to bring Cuphead’s old rubber-hose animation style to modern audiences. Although the animation in the show looks markedly smoother, the same attention to detail and charm seems to be put into the show. Even the remarkably delicious big band jazz themed soundtrack from the game seems to be adapted into the upcoming series.

The series already looks quite promising, with 12 easy to digest 12 minute episodes, but it’s love of animation’s rocky racist past is something the show should contend with.

The series is executive produced both by Studio MDHR heads Chad and Jared Moldenhaur and award-winning producer Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts).