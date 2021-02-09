Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 Developers Hit by Ransomware Attack

CD Projekt, the company behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, is the victim of a ransomware attack, it announced through Twitter today. The tweet includes both CD Projekt’s official statement on the hack, as well as a ransom note, in which hackers claim to have encrypted the company’s servers and stolen an array of data from them, including the full source code for games including Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3, along with internal corporate documents “relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more.”

Instead of giving in to the hackers’ demands, CD Projekt has gone public with the attack, and is working with law enforcement to investigate the attack. “We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor,” the company tweeted. So far it appears that the leak shouldn’t directly impact the players of any of CD Projekt’s games. “To the best of our knowledge the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services,” the statement says.

Ransomware attacks became increasingly common in 2020, with companies such as Randstad, Foxconn, Barnes & Noble, and United Health Services all being targeted in the last six months. This is just the latest bit of bad news circulating around CD Projekt, though, whose December launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was nothing less than catastrophic. The highly touted game was quickly pulled from some digital storefronts due to a variety of bugs, glitches, and technical mishaps, and CD Projekt investors have filed at least two different class action lawsuits against the company for misleading them on the game’s status. The arduous development and disastrous launch of Cyberpunk revealed a company with clear management issues, and this alleged ransomware attack only adds to the company’s problems.

