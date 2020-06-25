Everything We Learned from Today's Cyberpunk 2077 "Night City Wire" Presentation

CD Projekt Red just finished its first “Night City Wire” stream, wherein the team showed a trailer for Cyberpunk 2077’s prologue, announced a new anime set in the Cyberpunk universe and showed off the game’s investigative “Braindance” mechanic.

Apparently only showing footage from the game’s opening hours, “The Gig” trailer promises to start the hotly anticipated title with a bang. All set within a first-person perspective from protagonist “V,” you’re tasked with stealing a valuable type of computer chip. Of course, this ultimately devolves into chaos, showing plenty of high-speed car chases and gunfights.

The studio also announced a new anime series set in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The project is a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger, known for anime series such as Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia. The series will stream on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Finally, the team showed off an in-depth look at Cyberpunk 2077’s “Braindance” mechanic, in which V can hack into the sensory memories of another and examine surroundings to find out what happened. It looks reminiscent of a similar type of mechanic in developer Fullbright’s game, Tacoma.

Everything shown looks incredibly polished and ambitious, but certainly wasn’t the full blowout some may have expected. That makes sense, however, since the presentation closed with promise of another “Night City Wire” in just a few weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches Nov. 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, holiday 2020 on Stadia and on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in 2021. Owners of the PlayStation 4 version will get a PlayStation 5 copy for free when it becomes available, and the same is true of Xbox One owners with the Xbox Series X.