New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Shows off Keanu Reeves' Character, Johnny Silverhand

Not too much has been revealed about Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, in the upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077. Outside of his position as the frontman for the in-game band Samurai, little was known about Silverhand’s role in the game. That changed on Thursday when developer CD Projekt Red released a new trailer on the Cyberpunk 2077 Youtube channel all about him.

The trailer features snippets of dialogue from the game that paint Silverhand out to be not just be a rockstar, but a terrorist rockstar. Also he’s dead, a dead terrorist rockstar that “burned down half the city just to prove he was right, and burned the other half just for fun” before kicking the can. Sounds pretty bad, but maybe some terminally overworked videogame developers at least got a break from crunch after their city burned down.

The trailer makes it clear that Silverhand is kind of a bad guy, which is unfortunate for players because he’s also trapped inside the head of the protagonist, V. How exactly this came to be is something that players will have to figure out. Throughout the trailer, V has to deal with Silverhand trying to guide them with coarse language and occasionally attempting to take over V’s body.

You can check out Johnny Silverhand’s full trailer below.