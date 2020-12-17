Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and Offers Full Refunds to Customers

If you haven’t heard, Cyberpunk 2077—the most heavily hyped and anticipated game of 2020—has some problems. The bugs and glitches on older hardware are so bad that CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, said customers could request refunds—although CDPR, as they’re known, doesn’t really have the ability to enact or process those refunds on consoles, where the problems are worst.

Somebody who does have that power has intervened, though, and it’s a real shocker: Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and will process refunds for anybody who bought it that way. Sony announced this turnabout Thursday night on the official PlayStation website.

8 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 were shifted through presales alone. That means there are potentially millions of PlayStation customers who’ll be able to request a refund for this broken game, even though CDPR has pledged to resolve major issues through upcoming patches. And now you can’t even buy it through the PS Store anymore, meaning if you really want to take a chance on the PlayStation version of this game, you’ll have to go buy a physical copy somewhere. That’s even if you own a PlayStation 5, which is able to run the game fairly stably.

This situation is basically unprecedented in games, from refunds being offered, to the game itself being pulled down from digital storefronts. The fact that it’s Cyberpunk 2077—a game that was announced eight years ago, by one of the most acclaimed studios around, and that has been breathlessly reported on by the games media and widely anticipated by the games audience—makes it even more surprising. CD Projekt Red’s game is so bad (at least on base consoles) that Sony won’t even sell it anymore.

Need more proof that the games industry’s culture of crunch is nonsensical and needs to be changed? Here’s a game notorious for extended, long-term crunch, and it still launched in a state that even Sony itself has now declared unfit for public consumption.

If you bought Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store and want more information on a refund, visit the PlayStation site.