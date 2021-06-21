Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to the PlayStation Store, Hopefully Bug-Free

Cyberpunk 2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store, over six months after its original release, according to a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. The game was originally removed from the PlayStation Store in December 2020 after a growing controversy over the game’s graphical bugs and errors.

Now with a reduced price of $50, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. For those who own the PlayStation 4 version, they will be able to get a free next-gen upgrade during the second half of 2021.

Despite the game being put back on the PlayStation Store, the performance issues remain. A tweet following the PlayStation Store announcement clarified that “users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms.” They also emphasized that those with the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions will have the best experience with the game on PlayStation.

For those who previously purchased Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is continuing to release patches for the game to fix a wide variety of bugs. Patch 1.23 was released on June 17, and there will be many more to come as bugs continue to persist in-game. It is unclear whether or not this updated PlayStation Store version of the game will remain bug-free.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released on Dec. 10 following multiple delays. The highly anticipated game was praised by some for its engaging story and futuristic sci-fi environment, but its release will be remembered for the bugs and technical issues that made the game unplayable for so many. Now that Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the PlayStation Store, hopefully players will get to experience a better version of the game without as many technical obstacles.