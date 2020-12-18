Microsoft Is Now Offering Refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, But Hasn't Delisted the Game

Microsoft will now offer full refunds to anyone who purchased a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 through the Microsoft Store. Microsoft had previously been offering refunds for Cyberpunk, but this decision removes any barriers and requirements to receiving one.

“While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” Tweeted Xbox Support.

To start a refund claim, Cyberpunk 2077 owners can go to the Xbox refund page and submit a request. Xbox Support also said that until now, the “vast majority” of players who requested a refund have received one.

Microsoft’s decision follows Sony’s yesterday to both offer those who purchased the game from the PlayStation Network Store a full refund and delist the game from their digital storefront entirely. While Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer available on the PlayStation Network Store, Microsoft did not announce any plan to delist the game on the Microsoft Store.

At the beginning of the week, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red apologized for the game’s lackluster performance on last-gen console and said they would offer refunds and advised players to go through their respective digital store’s refund system. However, as the week progressed, outlets like IGN reported that there was no special refund policy exception in place for Cyberpunk 2077, despite CD Projekt Red’s suggestion that there was.

In a tweet on Thursday, CD Projekt Red said that they, “are working to hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store as soon as possible.”