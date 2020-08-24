DC FanDome Offers First Look at Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad Games

Time for some news we deserve and need right now. Not one but two new DC games are on their way: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Gotham Knights and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The highly anticipated Gotham Knights comes after months of teases and cryptic symbols, as well as a leaked image of a WB Montreal developer sporting a shirt with what appeared to be a Court of Owls logo printed on the back. Turns out, many fans speculations were spot on.

Gotham Knights takes place after the death of Bruce Wayne, and follows the rest of the Bat Family as they traverse and open-world Gotham, fighting crime and taking on The Talon. The game features four playable characters, each with their own signature fighting style: the acrobatic Nightwing, martial artist Batgirl, weapons expert Red Hood, and the stealthy Red Robin. In a departure from previous Batman titles, Gotham Knights will be “playable either solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience,” according to a press release issued by WB Montreal.

Additionally, the gameplay shown at FanDome conveys what appears to be RPG elements in the game, another deviation for the series. Experience points, enemy levels, damage counters and health bars are all visible, and imply there will be ways to level up or perhaps even outfit your character in order to boost your attack power or defense. Luckily, fans of the series won’t have to wait much longer to experience these changes for themselves. Gotham Knights will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC next year.

You can watch the full Gotham Knights trailer here:

Less is known, however, about Rocksteady’s upcoming title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which has not yet shown gameplay. This isn’t to say the studio didn’t come prepared though. After a five year wait, fans of the developer were treated to a full length trailer conveying the tone and overall plot of game.

The trailer revealed the upcoming game will focus on members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang as they—as the title suggests—kill the Justice League. However, this rampage is not without provocation. Towards the end of the trailer we see Superman yet again turned evil, as he disintegrates a man with his heat vision in front of the squad before turning his attention to them.

The game is slated for a 2022 release, but you can watch the full Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer right now: