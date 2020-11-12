Deathloop Gets Release Date, Is Available for Pre-Order Now

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon’s take on a first-person Hotline Miami, has been given a release date of May 21, 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and PC and is now available for pre-order.

Two editions of the game, Deathloop Standard Edition and Deathloop Deluxe Edition will be available for $59.99 and $79.99 respectively. Players can pre-order either edition on the PlayStation 5 store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher, with Steam pre-orders coming soon.

Players who pre-order either edition of the game will receive a “Storm Rider” Colt character skin, one in-game buff trinket item and, for PlayStation 5 players, a Dishonored series inspired machete.

The Deluxe Edition also includes more unique weapons, multiple character skins, select songs from the game’s soundtrack, two trinkets and, for PlayStation 5 players, a Prey inspired weapon.

Deathloop sees the assassin Colt trapped in a time loop and forced to kill eight key targets in order to escape. At the same time, he must avoid rival assassin Juliana whose only goal is to keep the loop occurring.

You can check out a new launch date reveal trailer below.