Destiny 2 Is Getting Some Beefy Optimizations in an Upcoming Next-Gen Update

Bungie announced on Monday that a new update is on the way for Destiny 2, bringing with it optimizations tailored for the Xbox Series X and S, cross saves and field of view options.

Starting on Tuesday, Destiny 2 will be playable with a 4k resolution On the Xbox Series X, with both the Xbox Series X and S being able to run the game at 60 FPS. In addition, the game’s PVP Crucible Mode will be playable at 120 FPS for Xbox Series X players.

Owners of the Xbox One edition of Destiny 2 will be able to upgrade to the newly optimized Xbox Series X and S version via Smart Delivery. Cross saves will also be available across multiple platforms, allowing Destiny 2 players to play a single save file from their Xbox One, Xbox Series X or S, PC and smartphone.

A customizable field of view slider will also be available in the game, giving players the option to change what falls into their peripheral vision. Players who want to take in more of the game at once — but see objects as smaller than they are — can increase their field of view, and likewise players who want to see specific things up close can narrow their view.

The update follows Destiny 2’s Nov. 10 launch update, which reduced load times across the game for the release of both the Xbox Series X and S, as well as the Beyond Light expansion.