Bungie Releases New Details on What's Leaving Destiny 2

Bungie has officially announced which content will be taken out of Destiny 2 and put into the Destiny Content Vault on Nov. 10. Bungie had announced the creation of the DCV back in June as a way to free up space for new content without outright deleting old content.

“When a destination goes into the DCV, so too do its PvE activities and associated rewards,” reads the blog post on Bungie’s website. “But there are some edge cases and we want to be crystal clear with players about the details of what’s staying and what’s going so there is no confusion, and everyone can prepare.”

Some of the major pieces of content on the chopping block are Io, Titan, Mars, Mercury, and Leviathan. These moons, planets and raid will all enter the DCV in November to make room for Cosmodrome’s return and Europa’s debut.

However, select content from these places will still be available in certain map playlists. While the planet Mars is being vaulted, the New Arcadia Gambit map from Mars will still be in rotation.

Speaking of Gambit, Gambit and Gambit Prime are going to be consolidated into one game mode. Only Gambit Prime maps are going to be available for this new version, which Bungie touted as leaning more towards Gambit Prime than Gambit.

For the Crucible PVP mode, Bungie is vaulting some maps and remixing the playlists. “This will increase the matchmaking pools for the remaining playlists and make it easier to find matches with better connections,” the blog stated.

No dungeons will be entering the vault in Year 4, however a bulk of raids were not as fortunate. Following the rule of thumb Bungie gave, destinations that enter the vault also have their activities, such as raids, vaulted.

Any exotic quest that takes place in a vaulted area will need to be completed before Nov. 10, otherwise the player’s progress will be abandoned. However, items earned from these exotic quests will still be available, and players will be able to get these items through a new Memorial kiosk.

Much of the content being struck from the game encompasses the areas available to new and free-to-play players. Bungie stated that they are designing a new introduction storyline for new players to explore before diving into the core game, but it still looks like free-to-play players will have their options reduced heavily.

This big shakeup to Destiny 2 coincides with the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, which will also be available on Nov. 10.

