Doom Eternal Gets Release Date and Trailer for Nintendo Switch Edition

The Doom Slayer is bringing his fight against hell to a new platform. Doom Eternal is releasing as a digital download for Nintendo Switch consoles starting on Dec. 8.

Doom Eternal is the second installment of id Software’s reboot of the Doom Franchise, and sees the Doom Slayer once again fighting off the forces of hell as they attempt to consume the Earth. Like any good Doom game, the player has access to a massive arsenal of weapons, gear, and abilities.

For the Switch edition, a motion control option has been added that allows players to use their console’s gyroscopic abilities in conjunction with its analog sticks for precise aiming. The Switch edition is set to include the game’s single player campaign as well as multiplayer modes.

Doom Eternal originally released back in March of this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC systems. Here at Paste, we thought the first-person shooter was a solid way to spend a few hours.

You can check out a new trailer for the Switch version below.