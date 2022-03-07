DOOM II Co-Creator John Romero Releases New Level For Ukraine

Grab your Super Shotguns and get ready to shoot some demons: the 1994 pioneering first-person shooter DOOM II has come back from the dead.

A new level, aptly named One Humanity, has been released by series co-creator John Romero on his website in an effort to raise money to support the people of Ukraine. The level also marks Romero’s first addition to the game since its release 28 years ago.

According to Romero’s website, 100% of funds from the purchase will go toward “the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.” It is currently being sold for €5, or about $5.50 USD.

He emphasized on Twitter that “revenue = proceeds.”

The crisis within Ukraine has sent many companies scrambling to help those in need while denouncing Russia. Streaming giant Netflix recently pulled support from it’s Russian services while Apple (among others) has stopped selling iPhones.

In the videogame sphere, Ukraine based developer GSC Game World has delayed their upcoming game STALKER 2 due. Meanwhile, EA has removed all Russian (and some Belarusian) teams from current games in the FIFA and NHL series.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has called on Xbox and Playstation to “block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events.