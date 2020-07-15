Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma Anime Adaptation Gets New Poster, Screenshots and Release Date

Netflix released a new poster and screenshots for its upcoming anime series Dragon’s Dogma, which is based on Capcom’s videogame from 2012.

Previously announced in March, the series will take place in the fantasy world of Gransys, where main character “Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity,” according to Netflix’s description.

The new series follows Netflix’s successful anime adaptation of Castlevania, which staff writer Jim Vorel has called “the best videogame adaptation of all time;” We’ve compared the game’s plot to Game of Thrones in the past, so if they get it right, it should have plenty of conflict, drama and of course, dragons.

Shin’ya Sugai is directing the series, who has previously worked on other anime as well as the anime cutscenes in the Professor Layton videogames.

The art style seems to stick closely to Castlevania’s, blending 2D and 3D graphics to create a more mature-looking aesthetic. You can check out some screenshots of the show below:

A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart. @Netflix Original Anime Series Dragon’s Dogma releases worldwide on September 17, 2020https://t.co/Eu6FKFOJjrpic.twitter.com/yxWD74oTWm — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) July 15, 2020

Dragon’s Dogma comes to Netflix Sept. 17. For more on the game, check out our original review, as well as 10 reasons why you should be playing it.