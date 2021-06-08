E3 Releases 2021's Broadcast Schedule

With E3 2021 just a few days away, the full broadcast schedule has officially been released. The virtual event will be livestreamed through Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and will feature a number of showcases, panels, press conferences and more.
Since the event is entirely virtual, the one upside is that it will be easier to plan out your viewing experience, and you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home. If you haven’t already pre-registered for the event, you can do so here. Here is the full schedule for E3 2021:
Saturday, June 12:
Broadcast Pre-Show, 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EST
Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show, 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EST
Ubisoft Forward, 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EST
Gearbox E3 Showcase, 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EST
GamesBeat Showcase, 2:45 p.m. PDT / 5:45 p.m. EST
Sunday, June 13:
Broadcast Pre-Show, 8:45 a.m. PDT / 11:45 a.m. EST
24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, 9:30 a.m. PDT / 12:30 p.m. EST
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EST
SQUARE ENIX, 12:15 p.m. PDT / 3:15 p.m. EST
Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood, 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EST
PC Gaming Showcase, 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EST
Future Games Show, 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EST
Monday, June 14
Broadcast Pre-Show, 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EST
Verizon, 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EST
Intellivision, 9:45 a.m. PDT / 12:45 p.m. EST
Take-Two Interactive Panel, 10:15 a.m. PDT / 1:15 p.m. EST
Mythical Games, 11:10 a.m. PDT / 2:10 p.m. EST
Indie Showcase, 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EST
Freedom Games, 12:30 p.m. PDT / 3:30 p.m. EST
VENN, 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EST
Capcom, 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EST
Razer, 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EST
Tuesday, June 15
Broadcast Pre-Show, 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EST
Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live, 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EST
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., 2:25 p.m. PDT / 5:25 p.m. EST
Yooreka Studio, 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. EST
GameSpot Play For All Showcase, 3:35 p.m. PDT / 6:35 p.m. EST
Official E3 2021 Awards Show, 4:45 p.m. PDT / 7:45 p.m. EST