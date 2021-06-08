E3 Releases 2021's Broadcast Schedule

With E3 2021 just a few days away, the full broadcast schedule has officially been released. The virtual event will be livestreamed through Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and will feature a number of showcases, panels, press conferences and more.

Since the event is entirely virtual, the one upside is that it will be easier to plan out your viewing experience, and you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home. If you haven’t already pre-registered for the event, you can do so here. Here is the full schedule for E3 2021:

Saturday, June 12:

Broadcast Pre-Show, 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EST

Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show, 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EST

Ubisoft Forward, 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EST

Gearbox E3 Showcase, 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EST

GamesBeat Showcase, 2:45 p.m. PDT / 5:45 p.m. EST

Sunday, June 13:

Broadcast Pre-Show, 8:45 a.m. PDT / 11:45 a.m. EST

24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, 9:30 a.m. PDT / 12:30 p.m. EST

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EST

SQUARE ENIX, 12:15 p.m. PDT / 3:15 p.m. EST

Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood, 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EST

PC Gaming Showcase, 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EST

Future Games Show, 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EST

Monday, June 14

Broadcast Pre-Show, 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EST

Verizon, 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EST

Intellivision, 9:45 a.m. PDT / 12:45 p.m. EST

Take-Two Interactive Panel, 10:15 a.m. PDT / 1:15 p.m. EST

Mythical Games, 11:10 a.m. PDT / 2:10 p.m. EST

Indie Showcase, 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EST

Freedom Games, 12:30 p.m. PDT / 3:30 p.m. EST

VENN, 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EST

Capcom, 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EST

Razer, 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EST

Tuesday, June 15

Broadcast Pre-Show, 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EST

Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live, 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EST

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., 2:25 p.m. PDT / 5:25 p.m. EST

Yooreka Studio, 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. EST

GameSpot Play For All Showcase, 3:35 p.m. PDT / 6:35 p.m. EST

Official E3 2021 Awards Show, 4:45 p.m. PDT / 7:45 p.m. EST