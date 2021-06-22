The EA Play Live Press Event Gets a Time and a Date

E3 might be over, but the game news never stops. After skipping E3 this year, EA will once again host its own event, EA Play Live, and its date and time were announced earlier today. EA Play Live will be taking place on Thursday, July 22, and will begin with a pre-show at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST followed by the main showcase, according to a tweet from the official EA Twitter page. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, aka WWE star Xavier Woods.

Upcoming EA games such as Madden NFL 2022, FIFA 2022 and Battlefield 2042 are expected to be showcased at the event. There are also claims that a long-established IP is being revived by EA and will be announced at EA Play Live. This news comes from Games Beat journalist Jeff Grubb, who commented on this during a livestream last Friday.

The showcase will be entirely virtual and is taking place a bit later than the event did last year, which took place in mid June. EA was among a handful of publishers who didn’t attend E3 2021, along with others such as PlayStation, Epic Games and Activision. There are no official links for the virtual event yet, but more updates for EA Play Live are likely to come soon.