Battlefield 2042 Early Access Trial Has Started for EA Play Members

EA Play Pro and EA Play members get first dibs on a shot at EA’s brand-new war fighting simulator, the latest entry in the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042. Starting today, Nov. 12, EA Play members get a 10 hour early access trial of Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition, while EA Play Pro members get full access to Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition.

Battlefield 2042 includes a return to the multifaceted warfare pioneered in Battlefield III, with tanks and airplanes involved as well as infantry fighting. All EA Play members will also get exclusive rewards starting with a hatchet-executed “Fatal Friend Melee Takedown,” which will be launched next Friday, Nov. 19. This will be followed by the “Icebreaker Vehicle Skin” weapon paint job in December, a “Cap’em Weapon Charm” (which looks like a dog tag) in January, and “Russian Engineering SVK Weapon Skin” in February, with more unannounced to come.

Early impressions of Battlefield 2042 are good so far and now EA Play Members. The Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition free trial is available through Game Pass.

Take a look at the new player-driven customizable multiplayer platform Battlefield Portal below: