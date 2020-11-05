EA Releases Next-Gen and Backwards Compatibility Information for Current Titles

Electronic Arts has released new details on how their current lineup of games will run on the Xbox Series X and S as well as the PlayStation 5. Star Wars: Squadrons, Apex Legends, The Sims 4, UFC 4, FIFA 21, NHL 21, Madden NFL 21 and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will all receive varying degrees of enhancements on the next-generation consoles including faster loading times, better framerates and improved graphics.

Star Wars: Squadrons will have two different graphics options on the Xbox Series X and S, one focused on visual quality and another on performance. With the visual quality option selected, the game will run up to 1440p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S and up to 2160p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X. If a player wants higher frame rates at the cost of resolution, they can opt for the performance option which lets the game run up to 1440p at 120 FPS and up to 2160p at 120 FPS on each console respectively.

Star Wars: Squadrons has one unified graphics setting on the PlayStation 5, and will run with improved lighting and the same resolution and framerate as on the PlayStation 4 Pro. Cross-platform play will be available for all players, regardless of platform or generation.

Respawn Entertainment has made enhancements for Apex Legends for all next-gen consoles, with plans for more in 2021. Currently, next-gen players can expect the game to run at 1440p and feature crossplay across all platforms and generations. The game’s seventh season, Ascension, also launched on Nov. 4 and will be available on next-gen consoles.

The Sims 4 base game and all content packs will be available on next-gen consoles with faster loading times and smoother framerates. No graphical updates were announced for the game. Snowy Escape, the new The Sims 4 expansion pack featuring a Japanese-inspired world, will be available on next-gen consoles when it releases on Nov. 13.

This year’s EA Sports titles including UFC 4, FIFA 21, NHL 21 and Madden NFL 21 will all be available on next-gen consoles. Each game is said to run just as they would on each console’s current-gen variation, but with higher framerates and better load times. For owners of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 on current-gen consoles, a free next-gen version of the game will be made available to you on Dec. 4.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which launches on Nov. 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, will be made available on next-gen consoles and Switch the following week. Like EA Sports titles, the game is said to run on each next-gen console just as they would on their current-gen variants. For the Xbox Series S, players can expect a resolution of 1080p at 30fps, with the potential of either 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps options for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.