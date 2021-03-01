Report: Footage from Elden Ring, the Game by From Software and George R.R. Martin, Has Leaked

You did it guys. You finally seem to have gotten a look at whatever Elden Ring is.

Today, after a string of rumors and insiders reporting that we’d perhaps finally see Elden Ring in some way, shape or form, VGC reported that what appears to be a gameplay trailer of the videogame leaked online and was being shared in online groups. Eventually, the bit of footage made its way onto social media. So I have now also seen what Elden RIng allegedly is, sort of.

The leak follows an intense period of yearning for the game. Elden Ring, announced at E3 back in 2019, is the next big game from From Software, the developers behind the Dark Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It has not been seen since its announcement, however, and the developers have remained quiet about it. According to VGC, the game has been beset by delays due to the pandemic, continuing a trend we’re bound to see a lot of this year and next. The delays seem to have pushed the game from releasing this year. In response to this absence of information, gaming audiences pretty regularly have shouted for any news about Elden Ring ever since its announcement.

Over the weekend, a particular rumor that Elden Ring would have a gameplay trailer at a Microsoft showcase this month gained traction before eventually being shut down by Aaron Greenberg, GM of Xbox Marketing, who tweeted, “Just to set expectations: this is not happening.”

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZ — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) February 28, 2021

It seems that a trailer might exist, though. The very brief snippet that has apparently leaked confirms most of the very little information we’ve already had on hand: you can ride a horse, there’s some swordplay, a dragon, and some magic. Oh, also it’s a game made in collaboration with George R.R Martin of Game of Thrones fame. It really doesn’t show all that much.

The most interesting “new” bit is the magic, which you could’ve suspected given the heavy role magic has played in From Software’s biggest series, Dark Souls. One of the spells the player character uses in the trailer looks suspiciously like one from that series, which casts a protective ball of lights that then hone in on a target.

Other than that, there isn’t much to say or see until we get an official look at Elden Ring.