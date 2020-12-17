Epic Holiday Sale Is Here with Free Games and an Infinite $10 Coupon

The season of giving is upon us, and Epic Games is in a very merry mood this year. The Epic Games Store is hosting their Epic Holiday Sale starting today, offering both free games and steep discounts.

For the next 15 days, you can head over to the Epic Games Store to get a free game added to your library. A new free game will unlock each day, but will only be available until 8:00 a.m. the following day. An Epic Games account is needed to redeem these games, but no payment information is required.

In addition, a $10 coupon is available for purchases of at least $15, and can be redeemed an infinite amount of times. To redeem the coupon, just login to the Epic Games Store and there should be a panel on the homepage to click on. If no panel is present, you can also access the coupon page here. The coupon will automatically be applied to your account, and will appear during checkout.

This coupon, coupled with the fact it can be used multiple times, can potentially drive down the cost of some recent AAA titles. With the coupon applied, players can get Immortals Fenyx Rising for $30.19 and even Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for just $39.79. However, the coupon can only be used on content that’s already out (so no pre-orders) and cannot be used on add-on content like DLC or V-bucks.

The Epic Holiday Sale is set to end on Jan. 7, 2021, and all unused coupons will also expire on this date.