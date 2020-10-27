Deleting Facebook Will Disable User's Oculus Headsets and Remove Access to Games

If you were planning on buying a new VR headset, you may want to make sure your Facebook account is in good standing first. Oculus owners who have their Facebook accounts suspended or choose to deactivate them will lose access to both their headset and game library.

@CixLiv took notice of the policy on Twitter.

Important VR PSA: Deactivating your Facebook profile disables your Oculus Profile.Deleting your Facebook account takes away all your games, purchases, and progress.Source: Eli Schwartz pic.twitter.com/dSJIcIf0ki — Cix (@CixLiv) October 22, 2020

The decision does not affect Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest owners who have yet to link their headset to a Facebook account. However, as of October, all new Oculus headsets require an account to operate. Oculus owners who have yet to link their accounts have until January 2023 to do so.

RoadToVR recently reported that those who violate Facebook policies could lose access to both their Oculus headset and library of games. But even those who follow Facebook policies may find their Oculus headset disabled, as the social media site is quick to disable new accounts made specifically for VR use according to Eurogamer.