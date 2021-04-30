Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Has Been Delayed on the Switch and Xbox

Mediatonic announced today that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout won’t be coming to Switch and Xbox this summer as originally planned. Their reasoning sounds like a good one for players: they simply need more time to add more features.

Part of their statement reads, “With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we’ve realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we’re working on.”

The most prominent of these “tasty new features” that’s being worked on is crossplay. Fall Guys has felt from the very beginning like a game that should’ve had the feature, though it was probably a hard one for the smaller studio to afford before becoming a runaway success last summer and being bought by Epic Games earlier this year. Now it seems that Mediatonic just needs the time to make it a reality.

“This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice,” their statement continues.

While the releases have been delayed, the team assures that development on normal seasonal content (including the halfway Season 4.5 patch) is trucking along as usual. No window was given for when that would arrive, but I expect we’ll hear about it soon. Similarly no window was given for when to expect the Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys, but I wouldn’t expect it to slip from this year. So the wait might be a little longer, but it sounds like it’ll be worth it.