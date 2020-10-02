Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season Two Is Launching Next Week

The wait for more fall oriented obstacle courses is nearly over. The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout announced on Friday that season two for the game will officially launch on Oct. 8.

Season two will feature a medieval theme, with a host of new levels set in a colorful rendition of the middle ages. The new levels feature more cooperative elements than were present in season one, such as players needing to collectively build ladders to reach higher elevations.

A bunch of new costumes are also being added to the game. Players can dress their bean up as one of many medieval themed characters. Expect to see wizards, witches, knights and even dragons making their game show debut next season.

In addition, season two will feature an updated rewards system focused on the earning of golden crowns. Season two’s rewards will have 600% more golden crowns in them, ensuring all players will have a chance to earn the new costumes.

The Fall Guys also announced that from now until the beginning of season 2, all fame points will be doubled. You can check out Mediatonic’s sneak peek video for the new season below.

