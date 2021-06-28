The Real-Life Dogmeat from Fallout 4 Has Passed Away

River, the German Shepherd more commonly known as the real-life version of Fallout 4’s Dogmeat, has passed away. She might have moved on, but her impact on the game and the creators involved will continue to live on.

Her passing was announced by her owner and Fallout 4 designer Joel Burgess in a tweet thread yesterday. The posts celebrated her impact on the game and how she brought Dogmeat to life, as well as how her personality captured the hearts of those on the Fallout 4 development team.

“She was more than a mascot or an inspiration – she was part of the team,” Burgess wrote.

Burgess also took the opportunity to encourage individuals to volunteer with their local area rescue or donate to organizations such as ASPCA and Humane Society International. He emphasized the need to consider rescue animals first when adopting and other ways to properly take care of your pets.

River’s role in Fallout 4 was an important one, as Burgess had been struggling to shape Dogmeat into a lovable character. When describing River, he said that “she was the antidote to my biggest worry for the Dogmeat character – a canine weapon, and nothing more.”

Dogmeat has stolen the hearts of many players alongside their journey, and River will be remembered for her love for others and her impact on the Fallout 4 community.