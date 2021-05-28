Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Drops You Directly into the Revolution

Ubisoft gave the world a look into Far Cry 6 today, releasing two new trailers. The game will take you deep into the heart of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean held by oppressive tyrants who rule by any means necessary. Players will find themselves in the heart of the revolution, engaging in guerrilla warfare and facing thousands of opponents all on their own.

Players enter the world as Dani Rojas, a military dropout and local Yaran who at first has no intentions of joining the revolution, but finds themselves being swept up after the brutality of dictator Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his son Diego (played by Anthony Gonzalez) escalates within Yara.

As a local Yaran, players are familiar with this atmosphere and are known to be resourceful. Players will explore regions of tropical jungles and worn down cities, and will be able to choose between traveling the dirt paths used by the guerrillas or risk conducting their missions under the noses of Antón’s army.

The “resolver” spirit emphasizes resourcefulness, and this is seen specifically in the arsenal of weapons players can use. From a missile launching backpack to a minigun powered by a motorcycle engine, these uniquely crafted weapons will give players an upper hand in the revolution.

Players can choose between a solo or two-player co-op mode, and will spend their time exploring the varying environments, building up their army and plotting their next move. They also will be joined by Chorizo, the most adorable yet deadly wiener dog on wheels.

Far Cry 6 will be released this year on Oct. 7 on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. For fans who pre-order, they will be able to get the “Libertad Pack” which includes an outfit for Chorizo and a weaponized disc launcher.

Check out the character trailer for Dani Rojas and the gameplay trailer below.