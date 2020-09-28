FarmVille Will Shut Down at the End of the Year

Back in 2017, Adobe announced that they would be ending support for Flash Player for all web browsers in 2020. The ramifications of this announcement have been overshadowed by an increasingly chaotic news cycle this year, but the effects are beginning to surface. On Monday, Zynga announced in ablog post that the original FarmVille will cease operations on Dec. 31, 2020 due to the ending support for Flash.

FarmVille was originally developed by MyMiniLife and acquired by Zynga in 2009, launching later that year on Facebook. The game was the first Facebook game to reach 10 million daily active users, quickly becoming a cultural icon for casual online gaming. FarmVille’s sunset comes 11 years after its original launch and a host of sequels and spinoffs.

Zynga will stop processing new in-app purchases on Nov. 18, so if you want to have one last splurge on some digital gardening there’s still time. If you were thinking about taking your money out of the game rather than putting more into it, you’re out of luck. Refunds for the game have officially ceased, but Zynga did announce that they are adding more events and goodies into the game to sink your impounded credits on.

If you’re one of the remaining FarmVille holdouts, there are still a few ways to get your fake farming fix. Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and Farmville 2: Country Escape are still kicking into the new year, and a FarmVille 3 is on the way for mobile devices. FarmVille players who migrate to Farmville 2: Tropic Escape will receive a bonus package to help them get back on their digital feet.

In addition to FarmVille, all flash games hosted on Facebook will have their support ended after Dec. 31.

