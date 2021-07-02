First Three Final Fantasy Games Get a Release Date for 2D Pixel Remaster

Square Enix will be releasing 2D pixel remasters of the first three games in the Final Fantasy franchise on Steam and mobile platforms on July 29, the company announced Thursday. The remasters will feature redrawn 2D graphics, new audio and more.

These remasters were originally announced at Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation, revealing that the first six games in the Final Fantasy franchise were getting the remastered pixel treatment. However, there is currently no information on a release date for the fourth through sixth games.

Each game will feature redrawn characters and background graphics to fit the 2D pixel design. The updated audio includes rearranged soundtracks overseen by original Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu. Improvements to gameplay such as controller and touch controls, modernized UI and auto-battle options will also be included in the remastered release.

Players can also experience the world of Final Fantasy through a collection of updates such as the bestiary, illustration gallery and music gallery. There is also an option that will allow players to save at any point in the game.

The first Final Fantasy game was originally released in 1987, with the second being released the following year and Final Fantasy III releasing in 1990. Each of the three original games have been remade several times for updated consoles and platforms.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster bundle can be pre-ordered on Steam for exclusive wallpapers, music tracks and a 20% discount priced at $74.82. The games can also be individually purchased, with prices ranging from $11.99 to $17.99. Check out the trailer for the pixel remaster below.