First PlayStation 5 TV Ad Shows off 3D Audio, Haptic Feedback and More

Sony released the first PlayStation 5 television ad, Play Has No Limits, today on the Playstation Youtube channel, giving players a glimpse into the new features the console has to offer. While there was no gameplay featured in this early ad, the haptic and audio feedback systems shown promise to give players a new experience while gaming.

The ad starts with a woman softly touching snow on the icy ground before running away as a kraken-eque creature emerges from the ice to track her down. While this occurs, a narrator welcomes the viewer to a world where they can “feel more.”

The scene shifts to a jungle camp where the 3D audio capabilities of the PlayStation 5 are the focus. Our protagonist responds to sound cues coming from various areas in the camp, shifting the view accordingly. We swing from a blinking fluorescent light, to a radio in a guard tower to the firing of a tank round from directly behind the woman.

The last scene sees the woman pulling back an arrow notched in a bow, with the narrator ensuring the viewer that this is a world “where you can feel force at your fingertips.” She shoots the arrow into a stone enigma, awakening a stone golem, at the sight of which she nocks back another arrow.

While there was no actual gameplay shown in the ad, the visual and auditory imagery were enthralling. A television ad cannot really show the haptic feedback capabilities of the DualSense controller, but Sony did their best to make the viewer feel like they were holding a controller in their hands while watching.

When these feedback systems are shown off in tandem with gameplay, the level of immersion offered by the PlayStation 5 may live up to this first glimpse. Check out the ad for yourself below.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.