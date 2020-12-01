Galactus Will Try to Devour Fortnite This Afternoon

Chapter 2 season 4 of Fortnite is nearing its end, but not without one more fight. Galactus Devourer of Worlds is closing in on Fortnite’s island for a one-time only finale event on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

How exactly this finale event will go down has not been revealed, but a blog post on developer Epic Games’ website suggests that players will be able to play a role in repelling the titan.

The live event is a fitting end to this season of the game, which was billed as “Fortnite Nexus War.” All season, players have been able to take on the role of various Marvel super heroes like Iron Man and villains such as Venom, as well as compete in hero-specific tournaments.

To prepare for the event, Epic is recommending players download the latest update for the game — version 14.6 — as soon as possible. In addition, players should try to login at least 60 minutes before the event and can expect the event playlist to start 30 minutes prior to the start time.

The next installment of Fortnite, Chapter 2 season 5, is slated to begin on Dec. 2.