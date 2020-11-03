Friday the 13th: The Game to Receive Final Patch in November, Dedicated Servers Will Shut Down

Friday the 13th: The Game’s Developer, Gun, has announced that the game will receive its final patch later in November and that the game’s dedicated servers will be decommissioned.

“The team at Gun wants to thank each and every player and fan that has made Friday the 13th: The Game what it is today,” said Lead Community Developer mattshotcha in a forum post. “We know this news is hard to hear, despite being inevitable. We appreciate each and every one of you.”

The game is set to transition to peer to peer matchmaking for quick play lobbies and private matches. Database servers, which hold player information, progression and unlocks, will continue to stay active. Gun also said that changes made to the game at the start of the pandemic, including Double XP, CP, and Tape Drop Rates, will become permanent additions to the game as of the final patch.

The final patch is said to focus on fixes “for a long list of player issues.” A finalized list of patch notes will be released the week prior to the patch being rolled out. The game will continue to receive troubleshooting support from JasonKillsBugs, a website designed for reporting issues with Friday the 13th: The Game.

The game’s official forums will also be locked in an archival state when the final patch releases. Players will still be able to access the forums for information and troubleshooting help, but will not be able to add or change content.