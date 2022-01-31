Game Devs of Color Expo Back Online for Sept. 2022

The Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoCExpo) announced earlier today that they will be back for a Sept. 15-18 event, albeit online.

Going on its seventh year, the GDoCExpo has provided a much needed platform and gathering spot for all creators of color in the videogame industry. They first shifted the conference to online back in 2020 and have kept it that way for safety and accessibility. They plan to bring more developer talks and panels to the conference this year. Previous highlights include talks with Xalavier Nelson Jr. (Strange Scaffold), Alex A.K. (Soft Not Weak), Eva-Lea Longue Ngambi (Lucid Tales), and Francesca Esquenazi (Future Club).

In addition to their conference, GDoCExpo announced their newly minted status as a nonprofit charity, which will allow a greater level of fundraising to keep the conference as inclusive as possible.

“Our organizers have delivered a high-quality experience from day one, modeling excellence for the games industry year after year,” said Catt Small, co-founder of Game Devs of Color Expo. “2022 will be even more phenomenal. We are excited to bring our international audience an exciting half-week of creativity, connections, and conversations.”