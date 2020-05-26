Here Are the Xbox Games With Gold for June 2020

Xbox has announced the four games it’ll be giving out to Xbox Gold subscribers when June rolls around, but if you haven’t yet claimed May’s games, you have until the end of the month to claim V-Rally 4 and Overlord 2, and until June to claim Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Here are the games!

Platform: Xbox One

Availability: June 1 – 30, 2020

The 2014 game sees its titular belly-dancing genie team up with her nemesis Risky Boots in a pirate-themed adventure to regain her powers. The third entry in the series and the first on modern platforms, this installment of the Shantae series saw similar critical acclaim to its predecessors when it launched on 3DS, and was eventually ported to every platform under the sun.

Platform: Xbox One

Availability: June 16 – July 15

Coffee Talk is a relaxing game all about getting to know your coffee-drinking patrons. Here’s what Dante Douglas had to say about the game’s demo for Paste:

“Coffee Talk feels like the kind of game that you could think of as your own refuge space, and that sort of experience is just as valuable as any big budget mega-game that sells itself on maximum interactivity or realistic graphical fidelity. There should be a space for cozy in games, and it’s heartening to see projects like Coffee Talk exemplifying this design.”

Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One

Availability: June 1 – 15

This 2005 Xbox original let players run wild by terrorizing humans as a wacky alien menace. Interestingly, the game is set to be remade for modern platforms in a few months on July 28, but for now Xbox Gold owners can pass the time with the original.

Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One

Availability: June 16 – 30

The shoot-em-up genre was viewed to be well past its prime when Sine Mora launched in 2012, but reception to the game proved there was still room there for innovation. Time manipulation and stunning visuals helped set the game apart from its arcade brethren while staying true to its roots.